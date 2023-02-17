Story Of The Year Go Back To '2005' With New Single and Video

Story Of The Year have shared a music video for their new single, "2005", which will appear on the band's forthcoming album, "Tear Me To Pieces", and is billed as "a call to reminisce on the good times and a reminder to make the most of the experiences you have with those closest to you."

Dan Marsala shared, "2005 is a journey into the heart of story of the year. It's a story about youth and falling in love with music. It's a reminder of how far we've come as a band and how lucky I am to still be playing music with my best friends. This song makes me excited for the future of SOTY."

Ryan Phillips also shared, "I think this album will be a defining moment in our career. When our fans hear it, they'll be like, 'Oh, sh*t, these dudes are ready to go!' This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I'd be texting everyone in my band about it."

They will be promoting the album, which is set for release on March 10th, with a special sold-out hometown release show on March 11 at The Pageant in St. Louis, MO, followed by hitting the road this summer to support Yellowcard and the 20th anniversary of Ocean Avenue.

Fans can catch Story Of The Year on select dates of the tour alongside Mayday Parade and This Wild Life, making stops in Baltimore, New York City, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and more.

"2005" follows the release of the album's previous singles, "Real Life," "Tear Me To Pieces," "Take The Ride," and "War." Stream the new single below:





Related Stories

Story Of The Year Reveal 'War' Video

Story Of The Year Take The Ride With New Video

Story Of The Year Announce 'Tear Me To Pieces' Album With New Video

Story Of The Year Return With 'Real Life'

More Story Of The Year News