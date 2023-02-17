The National Parks Go Arena Rock With 'Trouble'

Provo, UT based folk-pop outfit The National Parks have ventured into arena rock territory with their brand new single, "Trouble", from their forthcoming album, "8th Wonder".

The new album will be hitting stores on March 3rd, followed by the launch of a spring leg of the 8th Wonder Tour, that will be followed by the just announced 2nd leg this fall.

Frontman Brady Parks said of the new single, "It's a song about meeting someone and instantly feeling this electric connection. It's a deep-down feeling where you know that from this point on your life will never be the same.

Parks added, "I remember when we took this song to the studio we all felt the need to channel some Tom Petty vibes. It became one of our most rock-leaning songs yet and we love the energy and life it has."

IVPR shared these details about the background of the new album: At the top of 2022, The National Parks hopped on Zoom for a "New Year's Resolutions meeting," which galvanized their next step and the vision for the album became completely clear. The band discussed their ambitions for the year ahead and ultimately decided they wanted to hone in more on their core identity for the next LP. That connection with the natural world became the thematic center of the writing process. "We've stepped into what The National Parks is," Sydney elaborates. "We basically said, 'This is who we are and who we have always been.' We decided to show who we are without trying to prove anything. I think it's our best work."

"Angels," the album's first single and opening track, sets the tone for what's to come. The layered, evocative song centers on breaking free of expectation and searching for adventure on the open road-a sentiment that threads through the rest of the album. On the song, Brady sings, "Imma tell our kids about this someday."



Following "Angels," The National Parks initially teased the album with the single "History Channel." A pop-punk beat sets the pace as piano dances around a thick guitar riff. Brady's voice echoes on the chantable chorus as he confesses, "I didn't know I could feel this way." "It's about being caught up in day-to-day routines," the frontman reveals. "Something happens, and you take a step back to admire life for how epic it really is. For me, it came right after our son was born. I was so in awe of Megan and having a baby. It took my life from the plains to the mountain range and it was so massive and mysterious. That's the heart of it for me." "We really tapped into the energy of bands like blink-182 and Taking Back Sunday," Cam goes on. "It was so fun to record because we got to listen to music from our childhood."

A violin solo glistens through "Sunshine" as acoustic guitars wrap around a steady beat. "You're finding those people and holding onto that energy when the days are rough," he says.

Then, there's "Trouble." It bottles the butterflies of "love-at-first sight." Speaking of love, the finale "Rodeo" traces a roadmap of real romance across "all of the places we've been on this journey as we've pursued music and our relationships" in between steady handclaps and tambourine.

In the end, The National Parks welcome everyone into a much bigger and more wonderful musical world. "When you hear this, we hope you feel like you stepped outside," Brady leaves off. "We hope you discover the spirit of the unknown and the adventure of life with all its ups and downs. This album is about embracing it all and living life to the fullest.

8th Wonder Tour Spring 2023 Dates:

Friday, March 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Events Center

Thursday, April 20 - Rexburg, ID - Romance Theater

Friday, April 21 - Rexburg, ID - Romance Theater (SOLD OUT)

Saturday, April 22 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Tuesday, April 25 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

Wednesday, April 26 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile's Madame Lou's

Friday, April 28 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Saturday, April 29 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium

Thursday, May 4 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo

Friday, May 5 - Los Angles, CA - Troubadour

Saturday, May 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Tuesday, May 9 - Houston, TX - The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues - Houston

Wednesday, May 10 - Austin, TX - Antone's

Thursday, May 11 - Dallas, TX - Kessler

Friday, May 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street OKC

Saturday, May 13 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

8th Wonder Tour Fall 2023 Dates:

Thursday, September 28 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Friday, September 29 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Saturday, September 30 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Monday, October 2 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

Tuesday, October 3 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

Thursday, October 5 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Friday, October 6 - Charlotte, NC - Camp Northend

Saturday, October 7 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

Monday, October 9 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

Tuesday, October 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

Thursday, October 12 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Friday, October 13 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Made

Saturday, October 14 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom @ Somerville

Thursday, October 19 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi

Friday, October 20 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Saturday, October 21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Monday, October 23 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

Wednesday, October 25 - Kansas City, MO - RecordBar

Thursday, October 26 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic

Friday, October 27 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Saturday, October 28 - Louisville, KY - Headliners





