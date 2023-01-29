Archetypes Collide Announce Album With 'What If I Fall' Video

.

Keavin Wiggins | Published 01-29-2023

Album art

Arizona rockers Archetypes Collide announced the March 31st release of their self-titled debut album by sharing a music video for the track, "What If I Fall".

Vocalist Kyle Pastor had the following to say about the meaning of the new single, "I've always had a deep rooted fear of letting my friends and family down.

"Even though I know they'll love me in the midst of my failures, the anxiety of it all buries me and pushes me further away from them. I hope this song can be an anthem for those who feel that same burden." Watch the video below:


