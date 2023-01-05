Asher Monroe Goes Behind The Scenes of XR Extended Reality Concert

Video still

Singer/songwriter Asher Monroe has shared a behind the scenes video for the XR (extended reality live concert) that he created to promote his latest album, "Windows of Time".

The 8-song effort was produced by Grammy-winning producer Walter Afanasieff (Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey) and for the XR (extended reality live concert), Asher used the same technology used to produce visuals for Disney's "The Mandalorian".

Monroe had this to say, "The XR is an incredibly rewarding process from start to finish. From storyboards to hiring a team of top-notch graphic artists over many months of fine-tuning.

"I didn't realize I was building my own video game universe where I could live, interact and perform in. I want to inspire other artists of my generation that, with a wild enough imagination...they can do the same!" Watch the behind the scenes video below:

Related Stories

News > Asher Monroe