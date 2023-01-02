Bad Wolves Took Ozzy Osbourne Classic To Church (2022 In Review)

Promo photo

Bad Wolves Took Ozzy Osbourne Classic To Church was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: Bad Wolves have released a surprise music video for a cover of the Ozzy Osbourne classic "Mama I'm Coming Home".

John Boecklin explained how the band came up with the idea to take on the song, "Doc [Coyle, guitars] presented the idea to cover Ozzy's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home.'

"We were all so excited, we immediately started recording it on the road this past summer. Kane Churko's Vegas studio was on the route so we tracked vocals there.

"'Mama' is a beautiful anthem about emotional repair, a message we all connect with. Our version has some new flavors but still stays true to the classic."

The video was directed by Wombat and features footage of frontman Daniel 'DL' Laskiewicz performing the track in church. Check it out below:

Related Stories

Bad Wolves Take On Christmas Classic 'Carol Of The Bells'

Bad Wolves Take Ozzy Osbourne Classic To Church With New Video

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Teams With Bad Wolves For Sacred Kiss

Bad Wolves Share New Song 'The Body'

Bad Wolves Music and Merch

News > Bad Wolves