Bad Wolves Took Ozzy Osbourne Classic To Church (2022 In Review)

Bad Wolves Took Ozzy Osbourne Classic To Church was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: Bad Wolves have released a surprise music video for a cover of the Ozzy Osbourne classic "Mama I'm Coming Home".
John Boecklin explained how the band came up with the idea to take on the song, "Doc [Coyle, guitars] presented the idea to cover Ozzy's 'Mama, I'm Coming Home.'
"We were all so excited, we immediately started recording it on the road this past summer. Kane Churko's Vegas studio was on the route so we tracked vocals there.
"'Mama' is a beautiful anthem about emotional repair, a message we all connect with. Our version has some new flavors but still stays true to the classic."
The video was directed by Wombat and features footage of frontman Daniel 'DL' Laskiewicz performing the track in church. Check it out below:
Bad Wolves Take On Christmas Classic 'Carol Of The Bells'
Bad Wolves Take Ozzy Osbourne Classic To Church With New Video
Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Teams With Bad Wolves For Sacred Kiss
Bad Wolves Share New Song 'The Body'
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more
Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band- Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery- God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video- more
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Rock Reads: Elton John, Rob Halford, John Lennon, Sun Records, Frank Zappa, more
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song
Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Wolfgang Van Halen Wants To Widen The Breadth With New Album
Aftermath Transform & Disrupt With New Single
Singled Out: Taydem Shoesmith's Are You Clapping?
Matt Skiba Reacted To Blink-182's Reunion With Tom DeLonge (2022 In Review)
Carrie Underwood Talked Surprise Performance With Axl Rose (2022 In Review)
The Police's 'Every Breath You Take' Video Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube Streams (2022 In Review)