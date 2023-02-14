Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Expand Tour

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have expanded their 2023 tour with a series of newly-announced North American shows.

The group - who launched the series in Tampa, FL on February 1 - will wrap up the first leg in April before returning for some new summer stadium dates and a third leg of late fall arena concerts.

Tickets for the 22 added North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on sale beginning this week; for many cities, the tour will be using Verified Fan system via Ticketmaster.

Last fall, the New Jersey rocker released his latest album, "Only The Strong Survive", which sees him cover soul and R&B tracks from the catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax, and many more.

See the list of new tour dates and get ticket details here.

