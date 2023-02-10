Dropkick Murphys Recruit Nikki Lane and Ken Casey For 'Never Git Drunk No More'

(AMM) Dropkick Murphys have released a music video for "Never Git Drunk No More," a duet with DKM's Ken Casey and alt country singer-songwriter Nikki Lane.
Lane will perform the song live with Dropkick Murphys on March 16 in Boston where she'll join Dropkick Murphys on the bill. Nikki said, "It is an honor to be able to sing with the Dropkick Murphys on a legendary record of Woody Guthrie songs - took a trip up to Boston to join Ken and the boys for this fun video."
Ken Casey added, "It was a pleasure to have Nikki Lane in Boston to make this music video. Some songs call for videos more than others, and to me, 'Never Git Drunk No More' is one of those songs. I think it really comes to life through the video."
Watch the video below:
