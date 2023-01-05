Enterprise Earth Deliver 'Death Magick'

Single art

Enterprise Earth have released a brand new track called "Death Magick", which is the first of two tracks they will be delivering this month.

Guitarist Gabe Mangold had this to say about the new song, "We are very excited to present our heaviest, most aggressive, and unforgivingly wild track to date, 'Death Magick.'

"We pulled from all of our heavy influences to create a seven-minute roller coaster of a death metal song. This is also the first of two singles releasing this month so keep an eye out for the second soon!" Watch the video below:

