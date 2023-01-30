.

From Fall To Spring 'Draw The Line' With New Video

Published 01-30-2023

From Fall To Spring 'Draw The Line' With New Video
Album art

(Atom Splitter) Germany rockers From Fall to Spring have announced released a music video for their new single, "Draw The Line", to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their debut album, "RISE", on April 14th.

"We enjoyed working on the songs for RISE. The music revives the sound of the 2000s, which had a deep influence on our generation. With the album at hand we tried to migrate that sound into the modern world we live in today, and we're incredibly happy with the result," says the band.

Following last years Eurovision Song Contest affair in which Electric Callboy got excluded from taking actions at the event, From Fall to Spring now have the chance to be the first-ever metal band in history representing Germany in Liverpool this year.

RISE will be available on CD and limited colored vinyl, together with merch options in the Arising Empire Shop, Impericon or EMP.

Rise Tracklisting:
"Br4infck"
"Black Heart"
"Draw The Line"
"Supernova"
"Awake"
"Rise"
"Light Up The Sky"
"Barriers"
"Beastmode"
"Destiny"
"The Cursed One"


Related Stories
From Fall To Spring 'Draw The Line' With New Video

More From Fall To Spring News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Freaks on Parade Tour- Ghost Pop-Up- Journey's Schon and Cain Take Stage Together Despite Legal Battle- more

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording- Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old'- Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals- more

advertisement

Reviews

Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Latest News

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce Freaks on Parade Tour

Ghost 'Reverence & Resurrection' Pop-Up Event Announced

Coldplay Add Dates To North American Music Of The Spheres Tour

The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley Coming Next Month

Radiohead Offshoot The Smile Announce North American Tour and Live EP

Alice Cooper In The Studio For Billion Dollar Babies 50th Anniversary

Norma Jean Look Back With '1994' Video

U2 Stream Songs Of Surrender Version Of 'With Or Without You'

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.