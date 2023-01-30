From Fall To Spring 'Draw The Line' With New Video

(Atom Splitter) Germany rockers From Fall to Spring have announced released a music video for their new single, "Draw The Line", to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their debut album, "RISE", on April 14th.

"We enjoyed working on the songs for RISE. The music revives the sound of the 2000s, which had a deep influence on our generation. With the album at hand we tried to migrate that sound into the modern world we live in today, and we're incredibly happy with the result," says the band.

Following last years Eurovision Song Contest affair in which Electric Callboy got excluded from taking actions at the event, From Fall to Spring now have the chance to be the first-ever metal band in history representing Germany in Liverpool this year.

RISE will be available on CD and limited colored vinyl, together with merch options in the Arising Empire Shop, Impericon or EMP.

Rise Tracklisting:

"Br4infck"

"Black Heart"

"Draw The Line"

"Supernova"

"Awake"

"Rise"

"Light Up The Sky"

"Barriers"

"Beastmode"

"Destiny"

"The Cursed One"





