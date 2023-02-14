Haken Share 'Lovebite' Video For Valentine's Day

Prog rockers Haken are celebrating Valentine's Day with the release of a video for their new single, "Lovebite", which comes from their forthcoming album "Fauna".
Ross Jennings had this to say about the song, "What better song to put out on this fine valentine's day than one about the Black Widow Spider mating ritual... This is the Phil Collins inspired upbeat love song in 11/8 with Cannibal Corpse inspired lyrics that you never knew you needed!"
"Fauna" will be released on March 3rd in several formats, including Ltd 2CD (incl. instrumentals), Standard CD, Gatefold 2LP & as Digital Album. The albums stunningly detailed artwork was created by Dan Goldsworthy (Charlie Griffiths, Sylosis). Stream the new song below:
