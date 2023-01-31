Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Headed Down Under

Tour poster

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening have announced that they will be launching a tour of Australia and New Zealand this spring.

The tour is set to launch on April 5th at The Astor Theatre in Perth, Australia and will wrap up on April 16th at the Great Hall in Auckland, New Zealand.

Band leader Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, said in a recent interview about the trek, "The show is all of those demons I had to go through growing up and realizing that everybody I knew understood how great my dad and Led Zeppelin were.

"To me, he was just dad, and I was more interested in other music. By the time I understood how amazing he was, dad was gone. I couldn't tell him, and that was the sad part. I figured out how great he was, and I never had the chance to tell my dad, 'do you know how good you are?' That's why when I do the show now, it's my way of saying that to him."

04/05 - The Astor Theatre - Perth, Australia

04/07 - Palais Theatre - Melbourne, Australia

04/08 - The Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Australia

04/09 - The Tivoli - Brisbane, Australia

04/11 - Hindley Street Music Hall - Adelaide, Australia

04/14 - James Hay Theatre - Christchurch, New Zealand

04/15 - The Opera House - Wellington, New Zealand

04/16 - Great Hall - Auckland, New Zealand





