Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Take Stage Together Despite Legal Battle

Promo photo courtesy TAG

Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain took the stage together at the band's first concert of 2023, despite the ongoing legal dispute between the longtime members.

The group performed the concert at Grand Theater at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in in Durant, OK on Friday night (January 27th) and it marked the first time that Schon and Cain performed together since a feud ignited between the two last year.

The dispute between the Journey members began in November of last year when Schon filed a lawsuit against Cain over band finances and an American Express card that Cain reportedly opened, according to court papers cited by Page Six.

As we reported in October, Schon's attorneys filed the suit in Northern California and the filing, "Schon has tried to avoid legal action, repeatedly requesting that Cain grant him access to the AMEX account.

"For many months, Cain and his representatives have represented that Schon would be granted access. But every time Schon contacted AMEX, AMEX informed him that he was still not authorized to access AMEX account records."

Cain and Schon set up 50/50 ownership of a limited-liability company called Nomota in 1998 to handle the band's business, according to the report.

The suit alleges, "As a member and manager and founder and leader of Journey, Schon has the right to access and control Nomota's books and records. Schon must have unfettered access to Nomota's records so he can oversee and manage Nomota/Journey."

It also alleges, "Nomota's records also contain financial information necessary for Schon and his representatives to determine the proportion of Journey's profits that he's entitled to as the founder and president of Journey.

"Schon's right to Journey's profits is being controlled by Cain - Schon's bandmate, who Schon brought into the band in the 1980s - and despite all of his requests and efforts, Schon has been unable to get full access."

Schon's suit says of the American Express card, "Among other things, the American Express account of Nomota has been set up such that only Cain has control of the account and access to its records. On information and belief, millions in Journey funds have flowed through this AMEX account."

The papers also assert that "Cain is interfering with Journey, refusing to respond to booking opportunities, blocking payment to band members, crew and vendors, refusing to execute necessary operating documents, and in other ways as well. Cain has obstructed Schon from viewing expenses incurred by Cain and his touring party on band tours.

"Cain has further refused to deal with critical, time-sensitive touring contracts for Journey's 2023 tour and ensure payment for band members and crew, who Cain contends are 'non-essential,.' Schon beli





Related Stories

Journey In The Studio For Infinity's 45th Anniversary

Leon Russell Biography By Buffalo Tom's Bill Janovitz Coming

Steve Perry Drops Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks

Daughtry Recruit Lzzy Hale For Journey Cover

More Journey News