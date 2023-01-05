Katatonia have released a video for their brand new single called "Birds". The track comes from their forthcoming twelfth album, "Sky Void of Stars," which will be hitting stores on January 20th.
The band said of the new album, "Our 12th album, 'Sky Void of Stars', is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain."
Jonas Renkse said of the new single, "The pulse of dereliction. The insatiable need to expire. Here come the birds." Watch the video below:
Bloodbath Postpone North American Tour
Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail- Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour- more
Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time- Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window' Project May Be Released This Year- more
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more
Foo Fighters To Carry On As A Different Band- Metallica Surpassed 1.6 Billion Streams On Spotify- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail
Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour
The Hold Steady Announce New Album With 'Sideways Skull'
The Prog Collective 'Seeking Peace' With Yes Star
David Bowie Saturday Night Takeover Coming To Radio Woodstock
Katatonia Premiere 'Birds' Video
Enterprise Earth Deliver 'Death Magick'
Asher Monroe Goes Behind The Scenes of XR Extended Reality Concert