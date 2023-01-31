KISS Reveal Support For Final UK Tour Dates
KISS have announced that they have recruited Skindred and The Wild Things to support them on the final UK dates of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour this summer.
The trek is scheduled to kick off on June 3rd in Plymouth, UK at the Home Park Stadium and will conclude on July 8th in Glasgow, UK at the OVO Hydro.
Skindred shared their excite about joining the tour, "BOOM! KISS are regarded as one the best live acts in the world. They have also inspired and paved the way for numerous other great live acts around the world.
"It therefore goes without saying that all of us in Skindred are both honoured and excited to be joining them on their final ever UK Tour as their special guests. How cool is that. Let's Rock n' Roll all night and party everyday. Bring it on!"
06/03 - Plymouth, UK - Home Park Stadium
06/5 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
06/6 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle
07/05 - London, UK - The O2
07/07 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
07/08 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
