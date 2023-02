Metallica Helping Hands Concert And Auction Raises $3 Million For Charity

(hennemusic) Metallica has announced that their recent Helping Hands Concert & Auction raised $3 million for causes that are supported by the band's All Within My Hands Foundation.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the December 16 event - which featured a pair of acoustic and electric sets by the band that included a guest appearance by St. Vincent, an opening set by Greta Van Fleet and surprise guest Robert Downey Jr. - was streamed live worldwide by Paramount+, MTV's YouTube channel, and PlutoTV.

"Thanks to the support of fans and sponsors," says Metallica, "the evening raised approximately $3,000,000 - a total higher than the first two benefits combined!"

"As much about highlighting philanthropy as it was about entertainment, six organizations doing essential work year-round were honored," outlines the AWMH Foundation. "Each group had representatives participate in the program and received a grant of $25,000."

"We cannot thank the Metallica Family and AWMH supporters enough for joining us to create an event we'll never forget," adds the Foundation. "As always, we encourage you to find a cause that inspires you - whether it's related to AWMH or not - and give back your time, money, voice, or however you can."

Among the post-event video Metallica has shared from the evening is footage of the band performing the 1976 Thin Lizzy classic, "Borderline"; watch the acoustic performance of the song and see the list of charities that received grants here.

