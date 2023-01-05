Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert (2022 In Review)

Event poster

(hennemusic) Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert was a top 22 story from November 2022: Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a rare performance of the 1983 track, "Phantom Lord", from their November 6 tribute concert in honor of the founders of Megaforce Records, Jon and Marsha Zazula.

The event at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL saw Metallica honor the late husband and wife duo and their record label, which released the band's first two albums: 1983's "Kill 'Em All" and 1984's "Ride The Lightning."

The show - which featured music exclusively from those records - marked only the 5th time that "Phantom Lord" was performed over the last 10 years, while giving fans a rare, full version of the song.

Read more and stream the live video here.

