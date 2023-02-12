.

Moby's 'Punk Rock Vegan Movie' Streaming For Free Online

02-12-2023

Moby's 'Punk Rock Vegan Movie' Streaming For Free Online Film Poster

(Big Picture Media) 'Punk Rock Vegan Movie', a new documentary written and directed by Moby, is now available to stream for free on all platforms via www.punkrockveganmovie.com.

The documentary had its world premiere and was the Opening Night film for the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival last month. The film, which is Moby's directorial debut, is a passionate and stylistically idiosyncratic look at the ongoing relationship between the worlds of punk rock and animal rights. It includes interviews with some of the biggest names in punk and rock history, like Ian Mackaye, HR, Dave Navarro, Ray Cappo, Andrew Hurley, Tony Kanal, Tim McIlrath, Water Schreifels, Dave Dictor, Derrick Green, Steve Ignorant, Theo Kogan, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, Amy Lee, and Captain Sensible.

Moby tells the story of how punk rock became such a fertile and surprising breeding ground for vegan activism. It's also a call to action, unapologetically reminding people that in a deeply broken world it's incumbent upon each of us to stand up and fight intelligently, passionately, and loudly against injustice.

In the spirit of punk rock, the film is available for free download and streaming on punkrockveganmovie.com (and below). "'PUNK ROCK VEGAN MOVIE' was created to shine a light on the surprising and inspiring history of punk rock and animal rights, but also to remind people of the importance and desperate urgency of adopting the uncompromising ethics and actions of the original punk rock activists," said Moby. "After it makes its world premiere at Slamdance, it's yours. It's my goal to give the movie away, as I can't in good conscience try to profit from what is essentially a labor of love and activism."

Moby's 'Punk Rock Vegan Movie' Streaming For Free Online

Moby

