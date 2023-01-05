Roger Waters Delivers 'Comfortably Numb 2022' (2022 In Review)

Single art

Roger Waters Delivers 'Comfortably Numb 2022' was a top 22 story from November 2022: Roger Waters has released a music video for his brand new single "Comfortably Numb 2022". The original version of the legendary song appeared on Pink Floyd's "The Wall" album.

The new version, "Comfortably Numb 2022" was recorded during Waters This Is Not A Drill North American tour and was produced by Roger Waters and Gus Seyffert.

Waters had this to say about the new rendition, "During Lockdown I made a demo of a new version of 'Comfortably Numb' as an opener for our new show This Is Not A Drill.

"I pitched it a whole step down, in A Minor, to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro chord sequence, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful female vocal solo from Shanay Johnson, one of our new singers." Watch the video below:

