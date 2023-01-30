Singled Out: George Shingleton's Glorybound

Shot Or Two cover art

Acclaimed country/Americana singer-songwriter George Shingleton just released his new EP, "Shot Or Two," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Glorybound". Here is the story:

I wrote "Glorybound" with producer/songwriter Dave Pahanish back in 2015. It's about past relationships that didn't work out, and how they can linger in your mind and make you feel dragged down. We've all been in a situation where it seems impossible to make a clean break from something or someone. It can really weigh on your mind. "Glorybound," to me, is that break-free, let-it-all-go, rise-above-it type of song. It truly is a feel good tune.

It was actually on my first album we released in 2019. It quickly became a favorite for us to play live. It kinda morphed into something with more of a live vibe to it than what the original recording captured, though. When we were bouncing songs we had written around for this new EP, "Glorybound" got brought up somehow, and how it would be cool to get a live recording on it. That's when we decided to record it again, and try to catch that live feel we'd been getting on stage. I think we got as close as we could. Yeah man!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here





Related Stories

Singled Out: George Shingleton's Alive

Singled Out: George Shingleton's Handful of Hell

More George Shingleton News