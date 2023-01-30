.

Singled Out: George Shingleton's Glorybound

Keavin Wiggins | Published 01-30-2023

Singled Out: George Shingleton's Glorybound
Shot Or Two cover art

Acclaimed country/Americana singer-songwriter George Shingleton just released his new EP, "Shot Or Two," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Glorybound". Here is the story:

I wrote "Glorybound" with producer/songwriter Dave Pahanish back in 2015. It's about past relationships that didn't work out, and how they can linger in your mind and make you feel dragged down. We've all been in a situation where it seems impossible to make a clean break from something or someone. It can really weigh on your mind. "Glorybound," to me, is that break-free, let-it-all-go, rise-above-it type of song. It truly is a feel good tune.

It was actually on my first album we released in 2019. It quickly became a favorite for us to play live. It kinda morphed into something with more of a live vibe to it than what the original recording captured, though. When we were bouncing songs we had written around for this new EP, "Glorybound" got brought up somehow, and how it would be cool to get a live recording on it. That's when we decided to record it again, and try to catch that live feel we'd been getting on stage. I think we got as close as we could. Yeah man!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here


Related Stories
Singled Out: George Shingleton's Glorybound

Singled Out: George Shingleton's Alive

Singled Out: George Shingleton's Handful of Hell

More George Shingleton News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Freaks on Parade Tour- Ghost Pop-Up- Journey's Schon and Cain Take Stage Together Despite Legal Battle- more

KISS Releasing Historic Live Recording- Luke Combs Shares 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old'- Queen Revisit Live Aid Rehearsals- more

advertisement

Reviews

Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days

Latest News

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper Announce Freaks on Parade Tour

Ghost 'Reverence & Resurrection' Pop-Up Event Announced

Coldplay Add Dates To North American Music Of The Spheres Tour

The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley Coming Next Month

Radiohead Offshoot The Smile Announce North American Tour and Live EP

Alice Cooper In The Studio For Billion Dollar Babies 50th Anniversary

Norma Jean Look Back With '1994' Video

U2 Stream Songs Of Surrender Version Of 'With Or Without You'

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 2023 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.