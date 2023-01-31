Singled Out: Mask of Prospero's Kyma

Greek progressive metalcore band Mask of Prospero just released their sophomore album, "Hiraeth," and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "Kyma". Here is the story:

Since there is a strong multilingual essence in our record, with a couple of words and meanings from the Arabic culture, in my story I would like to stay linguistically at a more Greek vibe, choosing this particular song, a favorite of mine, which has a different energy from what we have composed so far (and maybe in the future), both musically and spiritually.

Kyma translates to "wave", which at first may not say much about the overall concept or of its meaning, but indeed transmits powerful emotions, not only because it is considered as a more straightforward sad ballad (if that's a coined term in our era, and especially in our music), but due to its reason of being: a death of a dear friend.

Death always seems irrational, unfair. Until it comes, we may seem far from its grasp, safe from what surrounds as and immune to its powers. However, no matter how hard we try, no one can escape fate. Some possibly find the beauty of life right there, an ideal motive to enjoy every moment of life, because it is unique, and, once it is gone, it will not come back. However, when death knocks on your door so menacingly, there is no beauty in life. Because there is NO life.

Our song was composed for our friend Makis Tsamkosoglou, a tremendously talented keyboard player, an exceptional musician, but, most importantly, a caring father. Normally, at the age of 33, we must act free of pain and misery, considering the each one's choices and the diversity that makes us unique. Makis won't have that option. All of MoP's members contributed to "Kyma" with words and phrases that came from our hearts, not having in mind our friend's passing, but celebrating his life and its importance. We do believe that he is jamming the song from up there. It's in Cm, dude, don't mess it up.



"Someday I'll meet you there

where oceans collide

Spreading the seeds in barren soil

I'll paint bright color

the pale dull sky

someday

I will meet you

where oceans end"

