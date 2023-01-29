Singled Out: Now After Nothing's Sick Fix

Darkwave duo Now After Nothing just released their brand new single, "Sick Fix", and to celebrate we asked frontman Matt Spatial to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I was at one of the lowest points of my life and for the first time since the twelve-year-old me saved up and bought a set of drums, I found myself without any musical outlet. I was damaged, defeated, and deflated. One day in New York City, riding through Central Park with earbuds firmly in place, I rediscovered a band that didn't resonate with me initially. But this time hearing them, I felt the spark. I felt the emotional connection to a newly (re)discovered piece of music and it was the proverbial kick-in-the-ass I needed to "crawl out of cracks below". When I arrived home a few days later, I fired up my studio gear, grabbed a guitar, and opened up file after file of previously unfinished recordings. One in particular, a rather bare recording of nothing but a single bass line idea, caught my ear and by the day's end the music for "Sick Fix" was complete, start to finish.

As I played back what I had just created sonically in "Sick Fix," I felt alive again. I felt the same spark I had felt that day in Central Park that inspired me and reminded me I had more music inside of me. The aural imagery was intense and driving and it mirrored my own drive to release more music. I wasn't going to let myself wither away. It was long overdue for me to finally "f*** off that carousel" that I had been on. Though the band name did not come until later, I believe that perhaps Now After Nothing was really born on that day.

The lyrics for "Sick Fix" are open to interpretation but it's essentially about hypocrisy and unhealthy relationships. These 'relationships' can be with other people but also with anything from the media (social and commercial), politics, societal prejudice, and especially with one's self.

