Singled Out: Trev Lukather's It's Time

Trev Lukather just released a music video for his new single "It's Time" (from his forthcoming debut album). To celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I was really battling depression from the demise of my old band LEVARA. 3 years of hard work and a record deal thrown out the window. I was sitting in my studio contemplating life. Where do I go from here? What's next?

I went down the rabbit hole of all past traumas, failures, mistakes and what ifs.

I felt like I was drowning in those thoughts. I decided to meditate and really dig deep for an answer. All of a sudden, this incredible feeling of inner peace came over me and those terrible thoughts turned into optimism. The only thing holding me back was myself. I just felt this urgency to dig myself out of the hole I was in and to write a song about it because I knew I was far from alone with these inner battles.

The guitar riff jumped out as soon as I picked up my guitar. The music was written within 10 minutes. The lyrics just poured out of me. It's a mental trip at first, comparing my life to others, my parents etc but then positive thoughts swooping in on how I've always jumped into the deep end with every opportunity and I was able to swim.

One of my favorite movie quotes is from the movie Vanilla Sky "Every passing minute is another chance to turn it all around." That is what this song is. The realization of how much power we have within ourselves to turn it all around for the better. I purposely produced the song to give people that kind of energy boost.

That of course came with a little help from my friends Abe Laboriel Jr. (Paul McCartney) Josh Paul (Daughtry) and Steve Maggiora (Toto).

They really helped bring that beautiful kickstart to the soul.

