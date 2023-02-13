Sunroad Recruit Rainbow's Ronnie Romero For New Single

Sunroad have released a brand new single called "Speed Warning #1", that features guest vocals from Rainbow's Ronnie Romero, and is the first taste of their forthcoming album.

The new 12-track album will be entitled "Sunesthesia", will be hitting stores on March 10th and aside from Romero, will feature additional special guests.

Drummer Fred Mika shared, "Also, we had the idea of contacting prominent artists everywhere to take part on this, as Chilian singer, Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Sunstorm, MSG), which divides vocals on duet with Steph.

"Also, American keyboardist Michael T Ross (Lita Ford, Raiding Rock Vault, Hardline), Canadian bassist Ronnie Robson (Hollywood Monsters) and Brazilian lead guitarist Rafael Milhomem (BaRok, ex-Sunroad). I guess with this all we got perfect timing on captive vibrations from many good musicians from everywhere."

Mika said of the first single, "Speed Warning #1, as the name says, is one of the fastest and louder Sunroad songs ever, we wanted a very energetic song to be the album opening track, so we worked in a way to provoke something with such strong feeling from the listeners. I had an idea for classical intro and then, and then sudden fast riffs come, as well Steph composed the guitar harmonies and those fast, louder riffs and catchy choruses."

Tracklist:

Speed Warning #1

Long Ago

Scanning Skies

Drown

Sink Your Teeth Into Me

By Any Means

Pieces Of Fantasy

Screen Screw

Hit And Run

A.S.A.P. (I Might Not Come Tomorrow)

We Watch The Sparks Fly

Only My Soul

