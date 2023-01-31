.

The Devil Wears Prada Premiere 'Cancer' Video

Keavin Wiggins | Published 01-31-2023

The Devil Wears Prada have premiered a music video for their new single "Cancer." The track comes from their latest studio album, "Color Decay".

Jonathan Gering had this to say, "Lyrically, this song is about how many of the people I have looked up to and idolized have ended up committing suicide. It is something that has always made me question if I was on the right path in my own life.

During the recording process, we learned of a another death, and I immediately assumed it was suicide. It ended up that this person had been secretly battling cancer for years, and for some reason, that made me feel relieved.

"The track addresses how messed up that thought process is and the guilt that comes along with it. The song and album end with the original iPhone voice memo of when we were writing the song and it's pitched down because we changed the key." Watch the video below:


