The Hold Steady Share New Single 'Sixers'

The Hold Steady have released a brand-new single called "Sixers". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Price of Progress," which will arrive on March 31st.

The album will released in various formats including digital, CD, black vinyl and translucent green-colored vinyl (band store), metallic gold (indie retail), metallic silver (Vinyl Me, Please), and white (Rough Trade).

Frontman Craig Finn had this to say about the new single, "'Sixers' was written in the first days of the pandemic. "t's basically a song about knowing your neighbors.

"Two young professionals meet up in their building late on a Friday night and spend the weekend partying together. They try to find a love connection, but it's not quite there.

"It's hard to make friends when your job is so demanding. Tad and Steve chime in with some beautiful guitar harmonies." Stream the song below:

