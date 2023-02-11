The Marshall Tucker Band Announce Infinite Road Tour

(Absolute Publicity) The Marshall Tucker Band have announced their 2023 Infinite Road Tour. More than 30 dates have been revealed for the first leg of the national tour.

Concert stops include Jacksonville, FL (w/ Deep Purple); Derry, NH; Rutland, VT; Cincinnati, OH; Atlanta, GA (w/ Alabama); Baton Rouge, LA; Bushkill, PA (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) and Batavia, NY.



"We are looking forward to another big year for The Marshall Tucker Band," says MTB lead singer Doug Gray. "It's overwhelming to see so many fans coming out to our shows over 50 years after we started. Old friends bring their children and grandchildren, enabling growth for a new crop of fans. There is no end in sight. Infinity!"



In 1972, The Marshall Tucker Band came together in Spartanburg, SC to form a southern rock group. They knew they had the magic for something that could reach people well beyond the South Carolina state line. They had the sound, the look, and the camaraderie. But they didn't have a name. One day while rehearsing in a Spartanburg warehouse, they found an old key ring inscribed with the name 'Marshall Tucker.' The band thought it was the name of the warehouse but as it turns out, it belonged to a blind piano tuner who resided in the area. It was this fated discovery that inspired the band's moniker, and in that moment, The Marshall Tucker Band was born.



The band's namesake, Marshall Tucker, passed away on January 20 at the age of 99. "Marshall Tucker's name will continue in our thoughts as we embark on our Infinite Road Tour," notes Gray. "He never asked for fame but sometimes life unfolds in mysterious ways. Without his name, who knows where we would be today. We salute you into your infinite journey, Mr. Tucker!"



Additional dates for the MTB's Infinite Road Tour will be announced throughout the year.



2023 MTB Infinite Road Tour Dates:

Feb 11 - Delta Downs Racetrack, Hotel & Casino - Vinton, LA

Feb 13 - 17 - Rock Legends Cruise - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Feb 18 - Everglades Seafood Festival - Everglades City, FL

Feb 19 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL (w/ Deep Purple)

Feb 20 - Mahaffey Theater - Saint Petersburg, FL (w/ Deep Purple)

Feb 23 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

Feb 24 - Paramount Theatre, VT - Rutland, VT

Feb 25 - Struthers Library Theatre - Warren, PA

March 3 - St. Croix Hotel & Casino - Turtle Lake, WI

March 8 - Wall Street Theater - Norwalk, CT

March 9 - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts - Patchogue, NY

March 10 - Scottish Fite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

March 11 - Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center - Carteret, NJ

March 31 - Hard Rock Casino - Cincinnati, OH

April 1 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA (w/ ALABAMA)

April 14 - L'Abugerge Casino & Hotel - Baton Rouge, LA

April 15 - Fredericks Outdoor - Decatur, AL

April 16 - Sea World - Orlando, FL

April 22 - Buffalo Run Casino and Resort - Miami, OK

May 19 - Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert - Bushkill, PA (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)

May 26 - Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds- Crownsville, MD

May 28 - Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival - Axton, VA

June 14 - Pine Junction Tavern - Sherman, NY

June 17 - ABATE of PA 45th Annual Party - Brockway, PA

July 21 - Batavia Downs Summer Concerts - Batavia, NY

Aug 4 - Freeborn County Fair - Albert Lea, MN

Oct 28 - Wildwood Springs Lodge - Steelville, MO

