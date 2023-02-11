The Plain White T's Release 'Spaghetti Tattoo' Video

(Atom Splitter) The Plain White T's are back with a new single and video. "Spaghetti Tattoo" is an acoustic love song in which frontman Tom Higgenson recounts a memorable first date. The video finds the band appearing as puppets, with scenes that pay homage to famous moments from film history.
It's a dreamy, airy track propelled by lush harmonizing and understated emotion. It's also deceptively simple - gentle strumming, percussion that mimics a heartbeat, and Higgenson's heartfelt vocals. But its energy and relatability can fill the room. It's truly a feel good song about how "it feels good not to know."
"I went on a great first date with a girl I'd been talking to and DM'ng with for a while," says Higgenson. "We laughed and drank and got lost in the moment, until we realized that we were the last two people in the restaurant! It felt so good to be out again after those crazy last couple years, and the date left me filled with excitement and optimism about love and life. So the very next day, I grabbed my guitar and wrote this song. She had a spaghetti tattoo on her arm, which was such a fun and silly detail, so I had to include that in the song. It's definitely a song about noticing and enjoying the little things." Watch it below:
