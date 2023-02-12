Vince Gill Gives 'Someday' Video A HD Upgrade For 20th Anniversary

Vince Gill has released a newly HD remastered video his song "Someday" to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his hit album, "Next Big Thing".

He had this to say, "Next Big Thing was a collection of songs that I'm really proud of as a songwriter. It was also the first record of my own I ever produced, and I was pleased to discover the process was still the same-great musicians, great engineers-all with a common goal, to serve a song.

"I was honored to have written 'Someday' with a dear old friend, Richard Marx, one of the most talented guys I've ever known." Watch the remastered video below:

