Whiskey Myers Announce Two Night Stand At Red Rocks Amphitheatre

(EBM) Following a 2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre debut that sold out in a single day, Whiskey Myers return to the iconic open-air setting for two nights this summer, headlining June 14 with support by Whitey Morgan and Ray Wylie Hubbard and June 15 with support by The Record Company and Brent Cobb.

Presales begin tomorrow, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. local time via WhiskeyMyers.com.



"Red Rocks had always been a bucket-list venue for us, to the point where we didn't even go see a show there as fans, because we wanted our first time seeing it to be from the stage as headliners," reflects guitarist John Jeffers. "For our fans to share that excitement with us the way they did was a magical experience and we can't wait to do it again - twice - this summer."



Today's announcement builds upon the anticipation for Whiskey Myers' headlining 2023 tour, kicking off this Thursday, Feb. 16, with many dates already sold out.

Fans will also have a chance to see this signature sound live when the band supports Eric Church on multiple dates of The Outsiders Revival Tour this fall.

Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour Dates:

Thursday, Feb. 16 Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Friday, Feb. 17 Tallahassee, Fla. - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Saturday, Feb. 18 Augusta, Ga. - James Brown Arena

Sunday, Feb. 19 Savannah, Ga. - Enmarket Arena

Wednesday, Feb. 22 Kalamazoo, Mich. - Wings Event Center

Friday, Feb. 24 Toledo, Ohio - Huntington Center

Saturday, Feb. 25 Johnstown, Pa. - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

Sunday, Feb. 26 Saginaw, Mich. - Dow Event Center

Thursday, March 16 Albuquerque, N.M. - Revel Entertainment Center

Friday, March 17 Phoenix, Ariz. - Arizona Financial Theatre

Saturday, March 18 Laughlin, Nev. - Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's

Friday, March 31 Midland, Texas - Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater

Saturday, April 1 Somerville, Texas - Chilifest

Saturday, April 15 Palestine, Texas - Wiggy Thump

Thursday, May 4 Alexandria, La. - Rapides Coliseum

Friday, May 5 Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf Amphitheater

Saturday, May 6 Nashville, Tenn. - Ascend Amphitheater

Thursday, May 11 Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center

Friday, May 12 Columbia, Mo. - The Blue Note

Saturday, May 13 Kansas City, Mo. - Starlight Theatre

Thursday, June 1 Decatur, Ill. - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Friday, June 2 Wheeling, W.V. - Wesbanco Arena

Saturday, June 3 Lexington, Ky. - Railbird Music Festival

Saturday, June 10 Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Carolina Country Music Fest

Wednesday, June 14 Morrison, Colo. - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, June 15 Morrison, Colo. - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 21 Woodinville, Wash. - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Thursday, June 22 Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Friday, June 23 Filer, Idaho - Gordy's HWY 30 Music Festival

Saturday, June 24 Grand Junction, Colo. - Country Jam Colorado

Saturday, July 15 Whitefish, Mont. - Under the Big Sky Festival

Tuesday, July 18 Casper, Wyo. - Ford Wyoming Center

Thursday, July 20 Des Moines, Iowa - Lauridsen Amphitheater

Friday, July 21 Milwaukee, Wis. - BMO Harris Pavilion

Saturday, July 22 Eau Claire, Wis. - Country Jam USA

Sunday, July 23 Duluth, Minn. - AMSOIL Arena

Tuesday, July 25 Grand Forks, N.D. - Alerus Center

Thursday, July 27 Minot, N.D. - North Dakota State Fair Center

Friday, July 28 Billings, Mont. - First Interstate Arena

Wednesday, Aug. 9 Sturgis, S.D. - Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Friday, Aug. 11 Council Bluffs, Iowa - Stir Concert Cove at Harrah's

Friday, Aug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. - PNC Bank Arts Center (with Eric Church)

Saturday, Aug. 26 Camden, N.J. - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (with Eric Church)

Thursday, Sept. 21 Alpharetta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Eric Church)

Friday, Sept. 22 Alpharetta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Eric Church)

Saturday, Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. - PNC Music Pavilion (with Eric Church)

Sunday, Sept. 24 Charlotte, N.C. - PNC Music Pavilion (with Eric Church)

Friday, Sept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (with Eric Church)

Saturday, Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Eric Church)

