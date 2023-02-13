Whiskey Myers Announce Two Night Stand At Red Rocks Amphitheatre

(EBM) Following a 2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre debut that sold out in a single day, Whiskey Myers return to the iconic open-air setting for two nights this summer, headlining June 14 with support by Whitey Morgan and Ray Wylie Hubbard and June 15 with support by The Record Company and Brent Cobb.
Presales begin tomorrow, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. local time via WhiskeyMyers.com.
"Red Rocks had always been a bucket-list venue for us, to the point where we didn't even go see a show there as fans, because we wanted our first time seeing it to be from the stage as headliners," reflects guitarist John Jeffers. "For our fans to share that excitement with us the way they did was a magical experience and we can't wait to do it again - twice - this summer."
Today's announcement builds upon the anticipation for Whiskey Myers' headlining 2023 tour, kicking off this Thursday, Feb. 16, with many dates already sold out.
Fans will also have a chance to see this signature sound live when the band supports Eric Church on multiple dates of The Outsiders Revival Tour this fall.
Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour Dates:
Thursday, Feb. 16 Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Friday, Feb. 17 Tallahassee, Fla. - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Saturday, Feb. 18 Augusta, Ga. - James Brown Arena
Sunday, Feb. 19 Savannah, Ga. - Enmarket Arena
Wednesday, Feb. 22 Kalamazoo, Mich. - Wings Event Center
Friday, Feb. 24 Toledo, Ohio - Huntington Center
Saturday, Feb. 25 Johnstown, Pa. - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial
Sunday, Feb. 26 Saginaw, Mich. - Dow Event Center
Thursday, March 16 Albuquerque, N.M. - Revel Entertainment Center
Friday, March 17 Phoenix, Ariz. - Arizona Financial Theatre
Saturday, March 18 Laughlin, Nev. - Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's
Friday, March 31 Midland, Texas - Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater
Saturday, April 1 Somerville, Texas - Chilifest
Saturday, April 15 Palestine, Texas - Wiggy Thump
Thursday, May 4 Alexandria, La. - Rapides Coliseum
Friday, May 5 Orange Beach, Ala. - The Wharf Amphitheater
Saturday, May 6 Nashville, Tenn. - Ascend Amphitheater
Thursday, May 11 Evansville, Ind. - Ford Center
Friday, May 12 Columbia, Mo. - The Blue Note
Saturday, May 13 Kansas City, Mo. - Starlight Theatre
Thursday, June 1 Decatur, Ill. - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Friday, June 2 Wheeling, W.V. - Wesbanco Arena
Saturday, June 3 Lexington, Ky. - Railbird Music Festival
Saturday, June 10 Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Carolina Country Music Fest
Wednesday, June 14 Morrison, Colo. - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thursday, June 15 Morrison, Colo. - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 21 Woodinville, Wash. - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Thursday, June 22 Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Friday, June 23 Filer, Idaho - Gordy's HWY 30 Music Festival
Saturday, June 24 Grand Junction, Colo. - Country Jam Colorado
Saturday, July 15 Whitefish, Mont. - Under the Big Sky Festival
Tuesday, July 18 Casper, Wyo. - Ford Wyoming Center
Thursday, July 20 Des Moines, Iowa - Lauridsen Amphitheater
Friday, July 21 Milwaukee, Wis. - BMO Harris Pavilion
Saturday, July 22 Eau Claire, Wis. - Country Jam USA
Sunday, July 23 Duluth, Minn. - AMSOIL Arena
Tuesday, July 25 Grand Forks, N.D. - Alerus Center
Thursday, July 27 Minot, N.D. - North Dakota State Fair Center
Friday, July 28 Billings, Mont. - First Interstate Arena
Wednesday, Aug. 9 Sturgis, S.D. - Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Friday, Aug. 11 Council Bluffs, Iowa - Stir Concert Cove at Harrah's
Friday, Aug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. - PNC Bank Arts Center (with Eric Church)
Saturday, Aug. 26 Camden, N.J. - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (with Eric Church)
Thursday, Sept. 21 Alpharetta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Eric Church)
Friday, Sept. 22 Alpharetta, Ga. - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Eric Church)
Saturday, Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. - PNC Music Pavilion (with Eric Church)
Sunday, Sept. 24 Charlotte, N.C. - PNC Music Pavilion (with Eric Church)
Friday, Sept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (with Eric Church)
Saturday, Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Eric Church)
