Tayler Holder Releases New Single 'Til She's Gone'

(BMA) Most Followed Country Music Artist on TikTok, Country Music Singer-Songwriter Tayler Holder released his latest single "Til She's Gone" following a premiere with All Country News. This new single follows the success of Tayler's last single "Time In This Truck" which the music video for the catchy track premiered with Taste Of Country and has been in rotation on CMT. Though many may have found Tayler via TikTok he is carving his own lane in the country music world as he continues to release classic singles further cementing himself in the Country landscape.

All Country News echoes the acclaim saying, "Tayler Holder has proven he is more than just his massive social media following. The fresh new artist is blending new sonics and stories and bringing a whole new class of country fans along with him." When asked about his new single "Til She's Gone" Tayler said, "With 'Til She's Gone' I really wanted to bring out a red dirt vibe and get moving a little more away from the pop country side of things. Andy did a great job with that and I feel like I'm really finding my sound in the country music scene."

Holder himself has been making rumbles in Music City since CMA. Following the success of his recent release Holder he is busy getting ready for his debut US tour opening for Dylan Scott on his 'This Town's Been Too Good To Us" Tour coming to the US this Fall. In addition, to Tayler, fellow Country Singer-Songwriter Matt Schuster will also be joining the tour in support of Dylan Scott.

Holder, who has had an exciting entre into the country music scene with a lot of accolades has been enjoying the light shown of acceptance within the space. He has amassed over 30 million plus fans across all of his social media platforms on his ride into his country music journey. Holder, fresh in the industry has transitioned as an influencer seamlessly to a budding country music star. "I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me."

Outside of music, many may know Holder from his viral success on TikTok where he has nearly 20 million followers. However, now Tayler is doubling down on his music recording for Aspen Artists and making that his priority as he releases his brand new single, "Til She's Gone" (produced by Andy Sheridan and co-produced by Ben Williams and written by Harrison Hackett, Connor McCutcheon, and Tayler Holder) which will be on his forthcoming EP coming out later this year.

Growing up outside of Dallas in a small town called Alvarado, TX. Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At the age of 3 Tayler began racing and competing in motocross, a passion that Tayler still holds to this day, but now more of a hobby than a profession. After finishing High School via homeschooling Tayler moved out to California to follow his dreams to be an entertainer, and starting to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos as well as his daily lifestyle content. Soon after that Tayler branched out into the world of acting with the online series DIRT where Tayler played the main character Luke who deals with love, and addiction as well as tapping into Tayler's first love in motocross. After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. Today, Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing a majority of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter. Stay tuned to Tayler's socials below for updates on future single releases as well as updates on his upcoming tour with Dylan Scott.

Tour Dates:

October 12th - The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN

October 13th - Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

October 14th - The Signal Chattanooga, TN

October 26th - The NorVa Norfolk, VA

October 27th - The Filmore Silver Springs, MD

October 28th - The National Richmond, VA

November 11th - Andrew J Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH

November 16th - Hall at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium Spartanburg, SC

November 17th - House of BluesOrlando, FL

November 18th - Jannus Live St. Petersburg, FL

November 30th - State Theatre Portland, ME

December 1st - House of Blues Boston, MA

December 2nd - Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

