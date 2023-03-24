Demi Lovato Releases 'Heart Attack (Rock Version)'

Single art

(Island Records) Demi Lovato has released "Heart Attack (Rock Version)" in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the original song. "Heart Attack (Rock Version)" features re-recorded vocals and fresh production provided by Warren 'Oak' Felder and Mitch Allan, who produced the original song. Regarded as one of Demi's signature songs, the 4x Platinum "Heart Attack" became an international hit and Demi's third top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in 2013 as the lead single from her self-titled fourth studio album.

Speaking about the rock version, Demi said "I'm so happy to be able to give a new life to 'Heart Attack' with a sound that reflects where I am with my music. This one is for the fans who have shown so much love to the song over the last decade, thank you for riding with me!"

Demi first performed a rock version of the song on her 2022 HOLY FVCK Tour which was in support of her album of the same name. The critically acclaimed HOLY FVCK, which featured singles "29," "SUBSTANCE," and SKIN OF MY TEETH," saw Demi return to her rock and pop-punk roots and included features from Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent, and Dead Sara. The album debuted at #1 on three separate Billboard charts: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Alternative Albums, and earned her a 2023 GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Music Artist.

Related Stories

All Time Low Revisits Monsters With Demi Lovato And blackbear

More Demi Lovato News