Hailee Steinfeld Shares New Single 'SunKissed'

(Republic Records) Multiplatinum pop singer, songwriter and Academy Award-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld returns with a soaring and sunny new single entitled "SunKissing".

Once again, Hailee releases an instant bop with "SunKissing." From the irresistible and chantable chorus to the infectious refrain, this upbeat anthem has all the ingredients of a summer smash.

It lands in the wake of the 2022 fan favorite "Coast" [feat. Anderson .Paak]. It has already gathered 68 million Spotify streams and counting in addition to 4 million YouTube views and counting on the music video. In addition to looks from People, Consequence of Sound, and more, Rolling Stone hailed it as "a vibey, electric guitar-backed pop earworm," and V Magazine praised how it "fulfills every PCH-driving, top-down-convertible dream."

