A No. 1 Celebration for Carly Pearce's 'What He Didn't Do'

(fcc) ASCAP, BMI and BIG MACHINE RECORDS, along with the Nashville creative community, gathered yesterday at Starstruck Entertainment to celebrate GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winning singer and songwriter Carly Pearce's fourth chart-topping single, "What He Didn't Do."
Written by Pearce, Ashley Gorley, and Emily Shackelton, and produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, the platinum-certified "What He Didn't Do" is from her critically-acclaimed third studio album, 29: Written In Stone.
Words of congrats, thanks and appreciation were shared by ASCAP Vice President, Nashville Membership Mike Sistad , BMI Associate Director, Creative MaryAnn Keen, Big Machine Records General Manager Clay Hunnicutt and SVP, Promotion and Digital Kris Lamb (BMLG), Lindsey Will (Round Hill Music), Chris Oglesby (BMG), Jess Busbee (AltaDena), and Liz Rose (Liz Rose Music).
