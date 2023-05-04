Abby Sage Reimages 'Backwards Directions' With Porches

Single art

(Nettwerk) Tomorrow May 5th, LA-based alt-pop artist Abby Sage will share a reimagined version of her single "Backwards Directions" featuring synth-pop artist Porches. The original track was found on her late 2022 EP The Florist via Nettwerk.

When it was first released last fall, "Backwards Directions" saw Abby Sage continuing to amaze with sheer sonic beauty alongside an earnest vision that draws listeners deeply in. While Abby effortlessly delivers relevant and profound alt-pop songs, she does so in disparate ways, allowing for little comparison and much originality to shine brightly through. Now, critically acclaimed artist Porches puts his distinctive spin on the song. From spacious electronics to Porches' signature yearning, brooding vocals, "Backwards Directions" has turned into a highly stylized version of an already indelible track.

Abby Sage shares this of her collaboration with Porches, "I've always been such an admirer of Porches and the world he paints. His rework of 'Backwards Directions' truly gifts it a new life and feeling; something I never could have imagined. It's a beautiful thing hearing someone's interpretation of your truth and molding it to fit their own. Very excited to have it out in the world."

Porches adds, "I had fun reworking this song into the world of sounds that I've been experimenting with while trying keep the heart of it intact." Pre-save here.

Related Stories

More Abby Sage News