Amaka Streaming New Single 'Leave It Behind'

() Amaka is back again with another fresh new warm weather single, "Leave It Behind"- out now across all platforms via Venice Music. The new track is rooted in being the perfect temporary escape from daily woes and acting as motivation to let go and enjoy life to the fullest. AMAKA sets the euphoric tone of the song with lyrics like, "Step inside and get a whiff of life/don't deny that nothing beats this high/you need to drive instead of riding behind/just leave all your worries behind."
"[Leave it Behind] is a song I wrote about letting all your worries go and enjoying life." says Amaka." I wrote it from the perspective of being in that space and wanting whoever is around me to join in and absorb that same energy: having a good time and being present in the moment no matter what life has thrown your way."
"Leave it Behind" is the follow up to Amaka's most recent single "Cruisin" and her second offering this year produced by 2x Grammy winner Kaytranda. Press from the likes of Rolling Stone, LA Weekly, Brooklyn Vegan, VIBE, and more have all offered early praise for the budding star who is more widely known as half of sister duo VanJess. Both singles from the AMAKA & Kaytranada collaboration are just a small taste of what's to come this summer on her debut solo EP Oasis, expected out later this summer.
