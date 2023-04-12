Bailey Zimmerman Sets Record With 'Rock and A Hard Place'

(Warner Music Nashville) To say Bailey Zimmerman has incredible momentum would be an understatement. Hailed by Forbes as "one of the most exciting new names in the music industry," his current Platinum-selling single, "Rock And A Hard Place," is now officially No. 1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart. In doing so, the runaway smash also managed to shatter yet another record by earning the title of most-played record across the country in one single week since the Mediabase chart's inception. In addition, the track is celebrating its third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, racing to the top even faster than its Multi-Platinum predecessor, "Fall In Love." According to Billboard, Zimmerman's three-month, three-week span between these first two chart-toppers is "the quickest for any act's first two in nearly a quarter-century."

Named one of New York Times' Best Songs of 2022, "Rock And A Hard Place" has also cracked the Top 100 once again on the all-genre Billboard Global 200 chart, recently becoming his first Top 10 hit on their all-genre Hot 100 chart. The track hit the top 10 in its 41st week on the Hot 100 - rewriting yet another record for the longest climb to the top 10 for a song by a soloist in the chart's history. It continues its reign as one of the Top 4 most-streamed country songs in the US and totals more than 550 million global streams to date.

Working tirelessly to bring his music to fans around the world, the Illinois native will begin the US leg of Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour this Friday (4/14) with back to back nights at Milwaukee's American Family Field stadium. The 50+ date trek will visit multiple legendary venues including stadium stops at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field, LA's SoFi Stadium and Boston's Fenway Park before wrapping on October 7th at Tacoma Dome in Washington.

BAILEY ZIMMERMAN 2023 TOUR DATES

*Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour

Fri, April 14 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*

Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*

Sun, April 16 Florence Junction, AZ Country Thunder Arizona

Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center*

Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*

Sun, April 23 Biloxi, MS Crawfish Music Festival

Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena*

Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena*

Sat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena*

Sun, April 30 Indio, CA Stagecoach

Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

Fri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sat, May 13 Austin, TX iHeartCountry 2023

Thurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*

Fri, May 19 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*

Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*

Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody Center*

Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park*

Sat, May 27 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino & Resort

Thurs, June 1 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*

Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*

Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Gulf Coast Jam

Thurs, June 8 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Fri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Festival

Wed, June 14 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*

Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*

Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park*

Wed, June 21 Mack, CO Country Jam

Thurs, June 22 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*

Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*

Thurs, June 29 Detroit, MI Ford Field*

Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field*

Thurs, July 6 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*

Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*

Sat, July 8 Fort Loramie, OH Country Concert

Thu, July 13 Chicago, IL Windy City Smokeout

Fri, July 14 San Diego, CA Petco Park*

Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park*

Sun, July 16 Craven, CAN Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Wed, July 19 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*

Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*

Fri, July 21 Culman, AL Rock The South Festival

Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*

Sun, July 23 Twin Lakes, WI Country Thunder Wisconsin

Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest

Thurs, Aug 10 Malone, NY Franklin County Fair

Fri, Aug 11 Oro-Medonte, CAN Boots And Hearts

Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*

Wed, Aug 16 Boston, MA Fenway Park*

Thurs, Aug 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park*

Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park*

Sun, Aug 20 Calgary, CAN Country Thunder Alberta

Sat, Sept 2 Washington, DC Nationals Park*

Thurs, Sept 14 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage*

Fri, Sept 15 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage*

Sat, Sept 16 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage*

Mon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens*

Thurs, Sept 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre*

Fri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre*

Sat, Sept 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre*

Thurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre*

Fri, Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre*

Sat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome*

Tue, Oct 3 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena*

Wed, Oct 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena*

Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome*

Sun, Oct 22 Kissimmee, FL Country Thunder Florida

