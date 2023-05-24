Bailey Zimmerman Shatters More Records With Debut Album

(Warner Music Nashville) A young artist with the rasp of a seasoned rocker and the heart of a sensitive songwriter, Bailey Zimmerman has arrived at the cusp of superstardom with the release of Religiously. The Album. marking not only the biggest streaming debut album of the year across all genres, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time. "Comfortably bruising and appealingly bruised" (The New York Times), the LP debuted Top 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, No. 7 on their all-genre Billboard 200 chart and No. 8 on The Billboard Canadian Album Chart.

"We are so proud of Bailey and the history-making, debut album he delivered. It's been incredibly rewarding to watch this talented, young artist develop as both a songwriter and performer, connecting with his fans in truly meaningful way," comment Warner Music Nashville co-president Cris Lacy and Elektra Entertainment president Gregg Nadel. "The partnership between our two labels has been equally gratifying, working hand in hand alongside Bailey's team, to make this launch one for the record books. This is only the beginning of a long and successful career."

Writing "some of mainstream country's most emotionally powerful tracks" (The Tennessean), Zimmerman has already surpassed 2 billion global streams to date and recently celebrated a six-week #1 single with his multi-Platinum smash "Rock And A Hard Place." Achieving this feat solidified his place in history as "the first male artist to spend six weeks atop Country Airplay just two or fewer promoted chart entries, in a lead role, into a career," according to Billboard.

The 2023 ACM Awards New Male Artist nominee performed the monster hit as part of the live TV event earlier this month (WATCH BELOW), where he was also recognized as the latest artist selected by Amazon Music for their Breakthrough Artist program. This honor follows his first time as a CMT Music Awards nominee earlier this year, earning recognition in both the Male Video of the Year and Breakthrough Male Video of the Year categories.

