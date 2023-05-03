Bebe Rexha Launches Bebeverse

Cover art

(Warner) Multi-platinum pop hitmaker Bebe Rexha invites her fans to join her in the metaverse aka the Bebeverse to celebrate her third album Bebe. Visit Bebe's virtual world aka the Bebeverse, powered by TerraZero's Intraverse here..

As you enter the Bebeverse, you become a Bebe avatar in a multi-player environment (mobile and desktop) with a bunch of other Bebe's! You will enter a 70's roller disco lobby featuring an arcade, classic heart car, disco ball, and multi-colored party lights. The user will be prompted to plug in party lights and the space will be animated with neon lights, which sends them to the Disco Roller Rink. The roller rink will be filled with disco balls and neon lights. The user as their updated Bebe avatar will be able to play a mini game activated by putting on roller skates. Fans can enter to win prizes including signed copies of the new Bebe CD and the grand prize of a video message from Bebe.

Today's activation is a follow-up to The Mothership, a virtual hotbox activation in the Bebeverse that Bebe launched on 4/20 alongside her single, "Satellite" with Snoop Dogg, which included an interactive game and preview of the new album using TerraZero's Intraverse technology. Fans loved it so much that she created a second experience. In The Mothership (Bebe's very own spaceship) fans were transported to a Jetsons-meets-weed-heaven that you can explore and by clicking on the various 70's and weed themed icons (including Bebe's own Dog named Bear).

Warner Records worked with the Terra Zero team, who created the Intraverse product for artist and innovative brands to have their own bespoke interactive worlds. This is the first time a music artist has used this technology.

