Billy Joe Shaver One Night At Luckenbach Texas Coming

(Glass Onyon) Earlier this year, country music icon Willie Nelson won his fourteenth Grammy Award for his performance of "Live Forever," a song written by Nelson's good friend and peer, the late Billy Joe Shaver. Nelson recorded the track for a tribute album released in 2022, which featured the likes of George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Steve Earle and a whole host of extraordinary artists performing Shaver's uniquely captivating songs. And while the album is a testament to Shaver's legacy that he was able to attract such a diverse group of all-stars, nothing can compete with Shaver's own interpretations of his powerful, spiritual, dynamic songs.

A new CD/DVD package One Night At Luckenbach Texas, set for release June 9, offers just that - a chance for the man himself to step into the spotlight as he performs his most treasured songs. Shaver is in top form here, delivering his greatest hits with the help of guitarist Jeremy Woodall.

From "I Been To Georgia On A Fast Train" to "I'm Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)" to "The Devil Made Me Do It The First Time" and of course "Live Forever," which is being released today as both an audio and video single, this 2009 performance is simply one of the best of his most illustrious career!

TRACK LIST:

1. I Been To Georgia On A Fast Train

2. Honky Tonk Heroes

3. That's What She Said Last Night

4. The Devil Made Me Do It The First Time

5. You Wouldn't Know Love

6. You Asked Me To

7. I'm Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)

8. When The Fallen Angels Fly

9. Star In My Heart

10. Live Forever

11. If You Don't Know Jesus Go To Hell

12. The Hottest Thing In Town

13. Good Old USA

14. Follow Me Down

15. Love Is So Sweet

16. You Can't Beat Jesus Christ

