Billy Strings And Willie Nelson Release 'California Sober' Video

(Warner) Billy Strings collaborates with legendary artist Willie Nelson on "California Sober. Released today in celebration of Nelson's 90th birthday, the single and music video marks Strings' first new music since partnering with venerable label, Reprise Records. Strings will join Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Chris Stapleton and many more celebrating Nelson's birthday this weekend with two special sold out shows at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl.

The new release comes on the heels of a series of landmark years for Strings, who is currently in the midst of an extensive world tour including upcoming shows at Denver's Red Rocks (two nights, both sold out), L.A.'s Greek Theatre (sold out), Austin's Moody Center (two nights), Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (sold out) and Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion (two nights), among many others. Tickets for the newly unveiled Fall leg, which will span across the U.S. in addition to stops in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France and the U.K., go on-sale today at 10:00am local time.

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music's most compelling artists. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Awards (the organization also named him Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year in 2021), Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards, Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards and has performed on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," PBS' "Austin City Limits" and "Bluegrass Underground."

His most recent release, last year's collaborative album, Me/And/Dad, featured Strings along with his dad, Terry Barber. The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child. Released to overwhelming acclaim, NPR Music praises, "exuberant interplay...a match made tender by the familiar harmonies of these two lifelong picking partners," while The Wall Street Journal declares, "Me/And/Dad works beautifully...the guitars from the principals along with mandolin, banjo, fiddle and bass are expertly played with joy and verve" and Billboard proclaims, "Top-notch, wooly bluegrass picking wraps around distinct, family harmonies throughout."

BILLY STRINGS 2023 CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale today at 10:00am local time

April 29-Los Angeles, CA-Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 at the Hollywood Bowl (SOLD OUT)

April 30-Los Angeles, CA-Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 at the Hollywood Bowl (SOLD OUT)

May 11-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 12-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 13-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

May 17-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 19-Los Angeles, CA-Greek Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 20-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (SOLD OUT)

May 21-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 24-Las Vegas, NV-Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

May 26-Napa, CA-BottleRock Napa Valley

June 2-Austin, TX-Moody Center

June 3-Austin, TX-Moody Center

June 7-Tulsa, OK-BOK Center

June 9-St. Louis, MO-Chaifetz Arena

June 10-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (SOLD OUT)

June 11-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (SOLD OUT)

June 13-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

June 14-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

June 16-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre (SOLD OUT)

June 17-Chicago, IL-Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (SOLD OUT)

July 13-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 14-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 15-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

July 19-Norfolk, VA-Chartway Arena

July 21-Bridgeport, CT-Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 22-Essex Junction, VT-Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo (SOLD OUT)

July 23-Essex Junction, VT-Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo (SOLD OUT)

July 25-Boston, MA-Leader Bank Pavilion

July 26-Boston, MA-Leader Bank Pavilion

July 28-Portland, ME-Thompson's Point (SOLD OUT)

July 29-Portland, ME-Thompson's Point (SOLD OUT)

July 30-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

August 7-Frankfurt, Germany-Batschkapp

August 8-Berlin, Germany-Huxleys

August 9-Hamburg, Germany-Grobe Freiheit 36

August 24-Knoxville, TN-Knoxville Civic Coliseum (SOLD OUT)

August 25-Huntsville, AL-The Orion Amphitheater

August 26-Louisville, KY-The Orion Amphitheater

September 14-Huntsville, AL-Bourbon & Beyond

September 22-23-Buena Vista, CO-venue announcing soon

September 27-Nampa, ID-Ford Idaho Center Arena

September 29-Portland, OR-Moda Center

September 30-Portland, OR-Moda Center

October 1-Seattle, WA-WAMU Theater

October 4-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center

October 6-Stanford, CA-Frost Amphitheater

October 7-Stanford, CA- Frost Amphitheater

October 8-Stateline, NV-Tahoe Event Center

October 10-West Valley City, UT-Maverik Center

October 13-Independence, MO-Cable Dahmer Arena

October 14-Independence, MO- Cable Dahmer Arena

October 31-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena

November 6-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso

November 7-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso

November 8-Antwerp, Belgium-De Roma

November 10-Cologne, Germany-Carlswerk Victoria

November 11-Luxembourg, Luxembourg-den Atelier

November 12-Munich, Germany-Neue Theaterfabrik

November 14-Paris, France-La Cigale

November 15-London, U.K.-Roundhouse

November 17-Manchester, U.K.-Manchester Academy

November 18-Glasgow, U.K.-O2 Academy Glasgow

November 19-Birmingham, U.K.-O2 Academy

December 6-Greensboro, NC-Greensboro Coliseum

December 8-Baltimore, MD-CFG Bank Arena

December 9-Baltimore, MD- CFG Bank Arena

December 12-Pittsburgh, PA-Petersen Events Center

December 13-Pittsburgh, PA- Petersen Events Center

December 15-Wilkes-Barre, PA-Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

December 16-Syracuse, NY-Oncenter War Memorial

December 29-New Orleans, LA-Uno Lakefront Arena

December 30-New Orleans, LA-Uno Lakefront Arena

December 31-New Orleans, LA-Uno Lakefront Arena

