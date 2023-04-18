Blackpink Announces U.S. Stadium Concerts

(Interscope) After a showstopping headlining performance at Coachella, global superstar Blackpink announce their World Tour [Born Pink] Encore in North America, with stops at a limited number of major stadiums across the US.
Starting on August 12th, BLACKPINK will perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Oracle Park in San Francisco, and wrap up on August 26th at Los Angeles's iconic Dodger Stadium.
A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available starting Wednesday, April 26th at 10am local time. VIP packages can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, access to an exclusive preshow soundcheck performance by BLACKPINK, limited-edition merchandise and more.
Following the release of their recent single "Shut Down", the record-breaking group and the most-subscribed music act on YouTube with over 86.6 million followers, also set two Guinness World Records including most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours (with the release of their first single "Pink Venom"), in addition to earn the status of most-followed girl group on Spotify.
BLACKPINK recently made history with the biggest release by a female group or solo artist this decade for their single "Pink Venom" from their album BORN PINK. The song debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's global top songs chart and amassed over 7.9M streams within the first 24 hours. On YouTube, the official music video reached 100M views faster than any video by a female group ever, with 90.4M views being within the first 24 hours. Already at over 570M views, this was the biggest YouTube debut of 2022.
Saturday, August 12th, 2023 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Friday, August 18th, 2023 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
Tuesday, August 22th, 2023 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
Saturday, August 26th, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium
Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached- Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival- Metallica- more
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival- Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Greta Van Fleet Announce Starcatcher World Tour
Rammstein Announce Anniversary Edition Of 'Sehnsucht'
Skid Row's 'I Remember You' Given Country Makeover
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour
Rancid Announce New Album Tomorrow Never Comes With Title Track Video
Sirenia Premiere 'Deadlight' Video
Oxbow Return With '1000 Hours' And Announce New Album
Singled Out: Xysma's Encounter At Dawn