Blackpink Announces U.S. Stadium Concerts

Tour poster

(Interscope) After a showstopping headlining performance at Coachella, global superstar Blackpink announce their World Tour [Born Pink] Encore in North America, with stops at a limited number of major stadiums across the US.

Starting on August 12th, BLACKPINK will perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Oracle Park in San Francisco, and wrap up on August 26th at Los Angeles's iconic Dodger Stadium.

A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available starting Wednesday, April 26th at 10am local time. VIP packages can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, access to an exclusive preshow soundcheck performance by BLACKPINK, limited-edition merchandise and more.

Following the release of their recent single "Shut Down", the record-breaking group and the most-subscribed music act on YouTube with over 86.6 million followers, also set two Guinness World Records including most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours (with the release of their first single "Pink Venom"), in addition to earn the status of most-followed girl group on Spotify.

BLACKPINK recently made history with the biggest release by a female group or solo artist this decade for their single "Pink Venom" from their album BORN PINK. The song debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's global top songs chart and amassed over 7.9M streams within the first 24 hours. On YouTube, the official music video reached 100M views faster than any video by a female group ever, with 90.4M views being within the first 24 hours. Already at over 570M views, this was the biggest YouTube debut of 2022.

Saturday, August 12th, 2023 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 18th, 2023 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

Tuesday, August 22th, 2023 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Saturday, August 26th, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Related Stories

More Blackpink News