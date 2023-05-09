.

Brooks & Dunn Kick Off Reboot Tour

05-09-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Brooks Dunn Photo courtesy The GreenRoom
Photo courtesy The GreenRoom

(The GreenRoom) The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn returned to sold-out arenas over the weekend kicking off their REBOOT 2023 TOUR. Beginning in Kansas City, MO on May 4, while also stopping in Oklahoma City, OK on May 5 and Ft. Worth, TX on May 6, the duo's signature harmonies and dynamic stage chemistry was on full display.

From start to encore, Brooks & Dunn had the packed crowds singing along to their beloved hits including "Brand New Man," "Neon Moon," "My Maria" and many more. Forth Worth Star Telegram praised the duo's show as "the dream of '90s country was alive and well, successfully passed down to a new generation of singers and fans alike."

Continuing this weekend, the duo will perform their legendary archive packed full of record-breaking hits and fan favorites over seventeen new cities nationwide with direct support Scotty McCreery and special guest Megan Moroney.

REBOOT 2023 TOUR Official Dates:
Thu May 11 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Fri May 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sat May 13 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Thu May 18 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri May 19 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat May 20 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Thu Jun 01 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Fri Jun 02 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sat Jun 03 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Thu Jun 08 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Sat Jun 10 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Thu June 15 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*
Fri Jun 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Sat Jun 17 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Related Stories
Brooks & Dunn Kick Off Reboot Tour

Reba and Brooks & Dunn Drop Unplug For 'If You See Him, If You See Her'

Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, More To Rock CBS New Year's Eve Special

Brooks & Dunn Reboot With First Arena Tour In Over A Decade

Brooks & Dunn Announce Reboot 2022 Tour

More Brooks Dunn News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations- Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen Forced To Reschedule Dates Due- Ed Sheeran Added To Country Music Awards- Thomas Rhett- more

Day In Pop

Seventeen Almost Top Billboard 200 Cart With 'FML'- Bright Eyes Announce Third Wave Of Companion Releases- IDK- more

advertisement
Reviews

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival

MorleyView Lee Small

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!

Latest News

Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations

Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup

Chicago Celebrating 56th Consecutive Year Of Touring

Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video Of 'Screaming Suicide' Live Debut Performance

Fear Factory Share 'Deprived Mind Murder' Visualizer

The Winery Dogs 'Breakthrough' With New Video

Thy Art Is Murder Announce 'Godlike' Album With 'Join Me In Armageddon' Video

Yes Announce The Classic Tales Of Yes Tour