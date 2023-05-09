Brooks & Dunn Kick Off Reboot Tour

(The GreenRoom) The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn returned to sold-out arenas over the weekend kicking off their REBOOT 2023 TOUR. Beginning in Kansas City, MO on May 4, while also stopping in Oklahoma City, OK on May 5 and Ft. Worth, TX on May 6, the duo's signature harmonies and dynamic stage chemistry was on full display.
From start to encore, Brooks & Dunn had the packed crowds singing along to their beloved hits including "Brand New Man," "Neon Moon," "My Maria" and many more. Forth Worth Star Telegram praised the duo's show as "the dream of '90s country was alive and well, successfully passed down to a new generation of singers and fans alike."
Continuing this weekend, the duo will perform their legendary archive packed full of record-breaking hits and fan favorites over seventeen new cities nationwide with direct support Scotty McCreery and special guest Megan Moroney.
REBOOT 2023 TOUR Official Dates:
Thu May 11 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Fri May 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sat May 13 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Thu May 18 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Fri May 19 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat May 20 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Thu Jun 01 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Fri Jun 02 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sat Jun 03 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Thu Jun 08 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Sat Jun 10 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Thu June 15 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*
Fri Jun 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Sat Jun 17 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
