Brooks & Dunn Kick Off Reboot Tour

Photo courtesy The GreenRoom

(The GreenRoom) The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn returned to sold-out arenas over the weekend kicking off their REBOOT 2023 TOUR. Beginning in Kansas City, MO on May 4, while also stopping in Oklahoma City, OK on May 5 and Ft. Worth, TX on May 6, the duo's signature harmonies and dynamic stage chemistry was on full display.

From start to encore, Brooks & Dunn had the packed crowds singing along to their beloved hits including "Brand New Man," "Neon Moon," "My Maria" and many more. Forth Worth Star Telegram praised the duo's show as "the dream of '90s country was alive and well, successfully passed down to a new generation of singers and fans alike."

Continuing this weekend, the duo will perform their legendary archive packed full of record-breaking hits and fan favorites over seventeen new cities nationwide with direct support Scotty McCreery and special guest Megan Moroney.

REBOOT 2023 TOUR Official Dates:

Thu May 11 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Fri May 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sat May 13 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Thu May 18 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Fri May 19 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat May 20 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Thu Jun 01 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Fri Jun 02 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat Jun 03 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Thu Jun 08 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Sat Jun 10 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Thu June 15 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

Fri Jun 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Sat Jun 17 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

