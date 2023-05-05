Bruno Major Unveils First New Single In Three Years

(The Oriel Company) Bruno Major reveals his new single "We Were Never Really Friends'' and an accompanying music video via Harbour Artists & Music / AWAL Recordings. He also announces a run of international tour dates spanning the rest of the year.

"We Were Never Really Friends" marks Bruno's first release since his album To Let a Good Thing Die in 2020. The track opens as a gentle piano ballad, nothing more than his plaintive vocals and the instrument-and then the drums come in and the song explodes open as he sings of the heartfelt blurring of friendship and romance and its inevitable messy aftermath. It's a classic rock song, in the vein of McCartney and Lennon (complete with guitar solo), and it's studded with eye-catching details and frank emotions, like a crashed Mercedes and an unreturned plea to come home.

The Kassy Mahea-directed music video for "We Were Never Really Friends" is a dreamlike flashback through the eyes of Bruno. Featuring expansive, coastal Californian landscapes, the cinematic visuals follow the course of a relationship - fraught with overwhelming infatuation followed by an equally spectacular downfall, ending with a vintage Mercedes in flames.

"'We Were Never Really Friends' paints a picture of the blurry line between friends and lovers," Bruno explains. "Ostensibly lamenting the loss of a good friend, until the ultimate realization arrives that it was always something more."

UPCOMING HEADLINING TOUR DATES:

August 8 - Tokyo, Japan - WWW X

August 11 - Seoul, South Korea - YES24 Live Hall

August 13 - Bangkok, Thailand - Voice Space

August 15 - Manila, Philippines - Samsung Performing Arts Theater

August 17 - Singapore, Singapore - Capitol Theatre

August 19 - Jakarta, Indonesia - GBK Basketball Hall

August 20 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Zepp Kuala Lumpur

September 4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

September 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

September 7 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

September 8 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox @ The Market

September 9 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

September 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

September 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

September 15 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

September 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

September 18 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

September 19 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

September 20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

September 22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

September 23 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

September 25 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

September 26 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

September 29 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

September 30 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

October 1 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

November 8 - Cologne, DE - CBE

November 9 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

November 11 - Antwerp, BE - Trix

November 12 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

November 14 - Paris, FR - Le Trabendo

November 17 - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's

November 18 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

November 21 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

November 23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

