Bruno Major Unveils First New Single In Three Years

(The Oriel Company) Bruno Major reveals his new single "We Were Never Really Friends'' and an accompanying music video via Harbour Artists & Music / AWAL Recordings. He also announces a run of international tour dates spanning the rest of the year.
"We Were Never Really Friends" marks Bruno's first release since his album To Let a Good Thing Die in 2020. The track opens as a gentle piano ballad, nothing more than his plaintive vocals and the instrument-and then the drums come in and the song explodes open as he sings of the heartfelt blurring of friendship and romance and its inevitable messy aftermath. It's a classic rock song, in the vein of McCartney and Lennon (complete with guitar solo), and it's studded with eye-catching details and frank emotions, like a crashed Mercedes and an unreturned plea to come home.
The Kassy Mahea-directed music video for "We Were Never Really Friends" is a dreamlike flashback through the eyes of Bruno. Featuring expansive, coastal Californian landscapes, the cinematic visuals follow the course of a relationship - fraught with overwhelming infatuation followed by an equally spectacular downfall, ending with a vintage Mercedes in flames.
"'We Were Never Really Friends' paints a picture of the blurry line between friends and lovers," Bruno explains. "Ostensibly lamenting the loss of a good friend, until the ultimate realization arrives that it was always something more."
UPCOMING HEADLINING TOUR DATES:
August 8 - Tokyo, Japan - WWW X
August 11 - Seoul, South Korea - YES24 Live Hall
August 13 - Bangkok, Thailand - Voice Space
August 15 - Manila, Philippines - Samsung Performing Arts Theater
August 17 - Singapore, Singapore - Capitol Theatre
August 19 - Jakarta, Indonesia - GBK Basketball Hall
August 20 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Zepp Kuala Lumpur
September 4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
September 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
September 7 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
September 8 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox @ The Market
September 9 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
September 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
September 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
September 15 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
September 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
September 18 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
September 19 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
September 20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
September 22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
September 23 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
September 25 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
September 26 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
September 29 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
September 30 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
October 1 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre
November 8 - Cologne, DE - CBE
November 9 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus
November 11 - Antwerp, BE - Trix
November 12 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
November 14 - Paris, FR - Le Trabendo
November 17 - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's
November 18 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
November 21 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street
November 23 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
