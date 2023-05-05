Caroline Romano Reveals New Single 'Mississippi Air'

(Tallulah) Nashville-based singer and songwriter Caroline Romano shares her new single, "Mississippi Air," out on all streaming platforms today. "Mississippi Air" follows the release of her recent single, "Guts," which kicked open the door for the next chapter in Caroline Romano's already very impressive career. Propelled by indie-rock guitar and her tender vocals, "Mississippi Air" is a nostalgic and heartfelt ballad that pays homage to her home state of Mississippi and the kaleidoscope of memories attached to certain places.

She adds, "'Mississippi Air' is really just a longing for something, or a feeling, that once was. It's driving past a blur of trees spinning into a film reel, playing a movie of something you used to know, and briefly you are able to breathe. You're able to know the love you once had without the pain associated with it. I think we all have those moments as we drive through familiar grounds that take us back to when something you've lost wasn't lost at all. It is a deep surrounding type of breath you take in those moments. That's 'Mississippi Air' - lavender bikinis, button downs, silver trucks, pools, and Harry Styles songs."

At just 21-years-old, Nashville-based singer and songwriter Caroline Romano has already accrued millions of streams across her repertoire. Her songs showcase her witty, introspective and hopeful take on modernity, romanticism and the highs and lows of being young in today's world. In 2022 Caroline shared her debut album, Oddities and Prodigies, and has continued to deliver a stunning array of follow up singles that have captured the attention of fans and tastemakers alike.

