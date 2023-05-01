Carrie Underwood Launching Exclusive SiriusXM Channel

(fcc) SiriusXM announced today that eight-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood, will launch an exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, in June.

CARRIE'S COUNTRY will be curated and presented by Underwood. SiriusXM's newest 24/7 channel will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars or anywhere they go with the SXM App. The exclusive year-round channel joins SiriusXM's artist channel lineup which includes Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Radio, The Beatles Channel, Drake's Sound 42, and more.

CARRIE'S COUNTRY will be a musical journey hand-crafted by country's iconic rhinestoned superstar. Carrie Underwood will highlight her friends, favorites, and influences - new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond. Listeners will also hear high-octane favorites from classic to hard rock for your morning exercise or your late-night jam sessions. The stories behind her music, record-breaking career, and life on the road will be shared, and much more. In addition to Underwood's own extensive hit-filled catalogue, SiriusXM subscribers will hear music from Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, and Miranda Lambert to AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, and The Rolling Stones.

"I'm thrilled to partner with SiriusXM on my new channel," says Underwood. "I can't wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favorite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country."

"Carrie Underwood is one of country music's biggest and most multi-faceted artists today, and to collaborate with her on her very own SiriusXM channel is truly special," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "CARRIE'S COUNTRY will give listeners and fans the opportunity to connect with her on a new level, beyond her musical choices and influences, as she curates the channel's programming. We welcome her to the SiriusXM family as we continue to expand our country music offerings to our subscribers."

CARRIE'S COUNTRY original programming will include monthly themed shows, morning workout and late-night hard-rock blocks, as well as Savior Sunday - a full day of inspirational music including Carrie's own gospel catalogue, country titles, and more of the music that is close to her heart. In "Find Your Path" (named for her bestselling lifestyle book), Carrie and her fitness trainer share advice, helpful strategies, healthy habits, and more. She'll invite friends, peers, and fans to "Take the Wheel" as special guest DJs. In another regular feature, inspired by her ongoing Las Vegas residency REFLECTION, Carrie will look back at career milestones and memories, all set to the songs that make up the soundtrack to her life. She'll introduce listeners to her band members, touring crew, and the cast of characters that makes up her touring family, and will share her passions for fitness and wellness, gardening, and all of the favorite things that make up Carrie's world.

Underwood will relaunch her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency this June, after recently wrapping her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR. She is the highest-certified female country artist for singles in RIAA history, a bestselling author of the fitness and lifestyle book Find Your Path, and the Founder/Creator of the fit52 fitness app. With over 85 million records sold worldwide, Time previously named Underwood one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

