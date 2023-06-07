Carrie Underwood Launching SiriusXM Channel On Friday

(fcc) Eight-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood, will launch her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, on Friday, June 9 at 7:45 pm ET on SiriusXM channel 60 as well as on the SXM App.
Underwood will kick off the new channel live and in person from SiriusXM's Music Row Happy Hour at the Margaritaville Cafe in Nashville with SiriusXM host Buzz Brainard. To celebrate the launch, CARRIE'S COUNTRY will additionally simulcast on SiriusXM's The Highway (channel 56) on Friday, June 9 from 8:00 pm ET until midnight ET.
Special CARRIE'S COUNTRY launch day programming will feature an exclusive Town Hall special with Underwood recorded at the SiriusXM Miami Studios. SiriusXM's Town Hall with Carrie Underwood will feature Carrie discussing her new channel, answering fan questions as well as new performances of some of her hit songs including "Before He Cheats," "Church Bells," and her newest single, "Out Of That Truck." The special will air on Friday, June 9 at 9:00 pm ET, rebroadcast throughout the weekend, and will be available to stream anytime on the SXM App. Check out video for "Out Of That Truck" below:
