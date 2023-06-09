Carrie Underwood Shares 'Take Me Out' Lyric Video as Latest Album Goes Deluxe

(fcc) Carrie Underwood announces Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), coming out Sept. 22. Produced by Underwood and David Garcia, the deluxe features six new tracks including "Out of That Truck" and her brand-new song out today, "Take Me Out." Fans can also find limited Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) packages including a special double picture disc vinyl, CD, poster, and more.

On her latest country radio tune "Out of That Truck," Billboard says Underwood's vocals are "framed by free-spirited, '90s country-soaked instrumentals. A radio hit contender for sure," as MusicRow states, "Carrie rocks out on this defiant stomper addressed to an ex. She vows that no matter how hard he tries, he'll never erase her memory from his truck, because they shared so much in it. A winner." For "Take Me Out," Underwood takes a different tack, smoothly singing "ain't nothin' wrong with us; it's just that sometimes love gets covered up in life" in a tempting appeal to reconnect with a night out. Watch the lyric video to "Take Me Out" below.

Also launching today is CARRIE'S COUNTRY, SiriusXM's newest year-round 24/7 channel curated and presented by Underwood. CARRIE'S COUNTRY is a musical journey hand-crafted by country's iconic rhinestoned superstar. Available now on channel 60, Underwood highlights her friends, favorites, and influences - new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond. Listeners will also hear high-octane favorites from classic to hard rock for your morning exercise or your late-night jam sessions. The stories behind her music, record-breaking career, and life on the road will be shared, and much more. In addition to Underwood's own extensive hit-filled catalogue, SiriusXM subscribers will hear music from Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, and Miranda Lambert to AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, and The Rolling Stones.

The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner also returns this month to her hit production REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. Carrie will also join Guns N' Roses once again this Summer for three stadium dates on the North American leg of their 2023 World Tour, including Croix-Bieue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, NB, Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal QE, and GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN.

