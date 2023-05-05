Carrie Underwood Visits SiriusXM To Celebrate Exclusive Channel

(fcc) Carrie Underwood visited the new SiriusXM Miami Studios this week after announcing her upcoming exclusive SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY.
CARRIE'S COUNTRY will be curated and presented by Underwood. SiriusXM's newest 24/7 channel will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars or anywhere they go with the SXM App. CARRIE'S COUNTRY will be a musical journey hand-crafted by country's iconic rhinestoned superstar.
Carrie Underwood will highlight her friends, favorites, and influences - new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond. Listeners will also hear high-octane favorites from classic to hard rock for your morning exercise or your late-night jam sessions. The stories behind her music, record-breaking career, and life on the road will be shared, and much more.
In addition to Underwood's own extensive hit-filled catalogue, SiriusXM subscribers will hear music from Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, and Miranda Lambert to AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, and The Rolling Stones.
While at SiriusXM, Carrie Underwood sat down with Howard Stern for an in-depth interview and 3 song performance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.
Carrie Underwood Launching Exclusive SiriusXM Channel
Carrie Underwood Extends Las Vegas Residency
Carrie Underwood Wraps Up The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Axl Rose Rocks Guns N' Roses Classic With Carrie Underwood
Extreme Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury- Def Leppard Orchestra Video For 'Hysteria'- Smashing Pumpkins- Depeche Mode- more
Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets- Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video- more
Luke Bryan Releases New Song 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'- Tyler Hubbard Releases Six-Song Amazon EP- Carrie Underwood- more
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Fastest Song to Reach 1 Billion Streams- Ed Sheeran Visual Album Premiere- Big Time Rush Move Album Release Up- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Extreme Cancel M3 Rock Festival Appearance Due To Injury
Ghost Win Swedish Grammis Award For 'Impera'
Bruce Springsteen Streams 'Badlands' Lyric Video
Peter Gabriel Marks Full Moon With 'Four Kinds Of Horses'
Midtown 'Pump It Up' With Elvis Costello Cover
Duran Duran FUTURE PAST Radio Launched On SiriusXM
Queen Rock Vintage 'Under Pressure' Performances On The Greatest Live
Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Bring Me Back Home Again' Video