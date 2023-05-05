Carrie Underwood Visits SiriusXM To Celebrate Exclusive Channel

Promo for the new channel

(fcc) Carrie Underwood visited the new SiriusXM Miami Studios this week after announcing her upcoming exclusive SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY.

CARRIE'S COUNTRY will be curated and presented by Underwood. SiriusXM's newest 24/7 channel will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars or anywhere they go with the SXM App. CARRIE'S COUNTRY will be a musical journey hand-crafted by country's iconic rhinestoned superstar.

Carrie Underwood will highlight her friends, favorites, and influences - new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond. Listeners will also hear high-octane favorites from classic to hard rock for your morning exercise or your late-night jam sessions. The stories behind her music, record-breaking career, and life on the road will be shared, and much more.

In addition to Underwood's own extensive hit-filled catalogue, SiriusXM subscribers will hear music from Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, and Miranda Lambert to AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, and The Rolling Stones.

While at SiriusXM, Carrie Underwood sat down with Howard Stern for an in-depth interview and 3 song performance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

