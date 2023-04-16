Charlie Puth Enlists Sabrina Carpenter For 'That's Not How This Works'

(Atlantic) Charlie Puth released a new version of "That's Not How This Works (feat. Dan + Shay & Sabrina Carpenter) [Sabrina's Version], via Atlantic Records. Sabrina's version follows the official track's release, featuring three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum duo, Dan + Shay, last month.
The release was accompanied by the official music video and short film, directed by Phillip R. Lopez, which starred Carpenter as Puth's love interest. Through a series of flashbacks, we see the pair navigate the highs and lows of a toxic young relationship.
Like the original track, Sabrina's version opens with Puth's solo vocals accompanied by his piano as he describes the back-and-forth of an ending relationship. The addition of Carpenter offers the partner's perspective while incorporating her soft yet powerful vocals and harmonies.
This May, Puth will take his third studio album CHARLIE, along with his greatest hits on the road for 'THE CHARLIE LIVE EXPERIENCE TOUR' kicking off in Mexico. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature 32 dates across North America.
Charlie Puth Teams Up With Dan + Shay For 'That's Not How This Works'
