.

Cornelius Releases With 'Sparks'

05-17-2023

Cornelius Cover art
Cover art

(Magnum PR) The genre-defying producer, and multi-instrumentalist Cornelius, returns with his first LP since 2017's Mellow Waves. The aptly titled Dream In Dream features the musician expanding his sonic universe with angular guitars and lush synthesizer interplay dancing around syncopated drums throughout.

The accompanying video for "Sparks", directed by frequent collaborator Koichiro Tsujikawa features a spark, morphing into a beating heart with the faint outlines of the Southwestern desert in the background. The spark then explores the landscape before returning to a pulsing body of lights.

"Sparks" follows lead single "Change and Vanish", which was released in February, followed by a rework sung by Japanese vocalist Mei Ehara and also remixed by John Carroll Kirby.

"Sparks" is avaiable as 7" vinyl release with B-Side "Quantum Ghosts."

Cornelius On Tour
6/16 - Melbourne, AU - RISING Festival
6/17 - Sydney, AU - VIVID Festival
8/19 - Tokyo, JP - Summer Sonic Tokyo
8/20 - Osaka, JP - Summer Sonic Osaka

