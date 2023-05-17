Cornelius Releases With 'Sparks'

(Magnum PR) The genre-defying producer, and multi-instrumentalist Cornelius, returns with his first LP since 2017's Mellow Waves. The aptly titled Dream In Dream features the musician expanding his sonic universe with angular guitars and lush synthesizer interplay dancing around syncopated drums throughout.
The accompanying video for "Sparks", directed by frequent collaborator Koichiro Tsujikawa features a spark, morphing into a beating heart with the faint outlines of the Southwestern desert in the background. The spark then explores the landscape before returning to a pulsing body of lights.
"Sparks" follows lead single "Change and Vanish", which was released in February, followed by a rework sung by Japanese vocalist Mei Ehara and also remixed by John Carroll Kirby.
"Sparks" is avaiable as 7" vinyl release with B-Side "Quantum Ghosts."
Cornelius On Tour
6/16 - Melbourne, AU - RISING Festival
6/17 - Sydney, AU - VIVID Festival
8/19 - Tokyo, JP - Summer Sonic Tokyo
8/20 - Osaka, JP - Summer Sonic Osaka
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup- more
Chase Rice Launches 10-Part Online Documentary Series- Morgan Wade Announces New Album 'Psychopath'- more
Ed Sheeran On His Bond with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles- Post Malone Announces New Album And Tour- more
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Live Nation Expand Concert Week To Include Festival Tickets
Eric Clapton Shares Classic 'Knockin' On Heavens Door' Performance
The Used 'Giving Up' With New Single
The Hold Steady Announce New Live Dates
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event
Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic
Tesla Detail 'Full Throttle' Live Album
Singled Out: Growers' 17 Cigarettes